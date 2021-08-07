SVB Leerink Increases AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target to $69.00

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.22. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $60.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,723 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,799 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 365.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

