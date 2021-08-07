Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Synchronoss Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. On average, analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $130.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $58,449.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.86.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

