Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $295.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,024,000 after purchasing an additional 516,571 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after acquiring an additional 388,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after acquiring an additional 306,362 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,981,000 after acquiring an additional 240,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,248,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,426,000 after acquiring an additional 203,592 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $292.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $190.50 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

