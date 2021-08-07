Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Issues Earnings Results

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

SYN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. 1,466,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,264,343. The company has a market cap of $66.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.86. Synthetic Biologics has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal (GI) diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that has completed Phase II clinical trial designed to degrade commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in GI tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

