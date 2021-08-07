Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several analysts have commented on SYRS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 533,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,182. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $290.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,837,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after purchasing an additional 842,404 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $6,732,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 440.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 636,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 519,038 shares in the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.