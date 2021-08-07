Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of SYRS stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 533,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,182. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The company has a market cap of $290.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 8.28.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,732,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after acquiring an additional 842,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,166,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after acquiring an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,042,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,714,000 after buying an additional 660,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 440.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 636,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 519,038 shares in the last quarter.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

