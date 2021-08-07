T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $82,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total transaction of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $214.00. 621,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,181. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.30. The company has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $214.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TROW. Citigroup upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.