T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 188.59% and a negative return on equity of 796.57%. The business had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. T2 Biosystems updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

T2 Biosystems stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.05. 5,208,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,745,720. T2 Biosystems has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T2 Biosystems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) by 145.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,984 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of T2 Biosystems worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

