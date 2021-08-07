Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.11% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKT opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.40. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.04.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

