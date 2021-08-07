Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will announce $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Target Hospitality reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 22.32%.

TH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TH opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $365.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

