Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at National Bankshares

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Taseko Mines to C$3.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

TSE:TKO opened at C$2.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$628.68 million and a P/E ratio of 40.36. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.98 and a 12 month high of C$3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.49.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$86.74 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.19, for a total value of C$137,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,420 shares in the company, valued at C$498,979.80. Also, Senior Officer John Mcmanus sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 339,880 shares in the company, valued at C$1,019,640.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

