TCW Group Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.