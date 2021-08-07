TCW Group Inc. Sells 2,483 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,349,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.0% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,620,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,477,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,010,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,503,000 after acquiring an additional 413,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,825,000 after acquiring an additional 248,141 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,288.4% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 222,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 206,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.35.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

