TD Securities Boosts Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target to C$42.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GWLIF. CIBC cut Great-West Lifeco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.95.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $32.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.80.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.