TD Securities Boosts Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$62.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SJ. CIBC decreased their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upgraded Stella-Jones from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Stella-Jones to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stella-Jones currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.39.

SJ opened at C$42.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of C$41.89 and a 52 week high of C$54.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$44.84.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

