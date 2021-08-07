TD Securities Raises Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$55.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TSU. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$44.00 target price on Trisura Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.63.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

TSE:TSU opened at C$48.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$112.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.79. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$19.11 and a 52-week high of C$48.98.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 1.6005314 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.