TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.470-$6.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$14.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.71 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.650-$1.650 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.46.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,009. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.92. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $90.88 and a 52 week high of $150.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,321,241. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

