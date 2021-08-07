Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Position in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the first quarter valued at $5,652,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 1st quarter worth $537,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 33,794 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,272,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after buying an additional 165,958 shares in the last quarter.

In other Just Eat Takeaway.com news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $359,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GRUB opened at $18.15 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GRUB shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reduced their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to $64.25 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

