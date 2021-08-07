Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $3,029,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 36.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 129,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,846,000 after buying an additional 34,773 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $117.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.74. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

