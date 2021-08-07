Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $765,000 Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $94,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 75.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

VMI opened at $239.39 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.36 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.24.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.