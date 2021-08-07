Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $773,000 Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $611,000. Appaloosa LP raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 462,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,842,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,574,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $94.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.13. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.69.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

