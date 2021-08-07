Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,053 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marten Transport by 563.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after buying an additional 1,046,831 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1,412.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 331,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 204.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 305,732 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 57.7% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 802,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,617,000 after acquiring an additional 293,651 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of MRTN opened at $15.19 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.