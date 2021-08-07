Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,250 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $684,030.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,522.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,909 shares of company stock worth $2,373,833. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.93.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

