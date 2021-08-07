Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 600 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the first quarter worth $618,000. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the first quarter worth $49,831,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit during the 1st quarter worth $760,000. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RBC opened at $146.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.52. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $91.82 and a 12 month high of $159.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their target price on Regal Beloit from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

