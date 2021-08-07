Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Team17 Group stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26. Team17 Group has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

