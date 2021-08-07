Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Earns Neutral Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TECK.B. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.24.

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$27.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$14.37 and a twelve month high of C$32.27. The firm has a market cap of C$14.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

