Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Earns Neutral Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TECK.B. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.24.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TSE:TECK.B opened at C$27.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$14.37 and a twelve month high of C$32.27. The firm has a market cap of C$14.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.