Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Announces Earnings Results

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. Tecnoglass updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Tecnoglass stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.55. 634,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,556. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $24.01.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TGLS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tecnoglass stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) by 388.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.