Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Position Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) by 316.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 115,541 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Teekay LNG Partners were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% during the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after buying an additional 119,332 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 25.0% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 394,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 78,935 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 15.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 120,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of TGP opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Teekay LNG Partners Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.