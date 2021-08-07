Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.250-$15.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $3.550-$3.650 EPS.

NYSE TDY traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $458.18. 168,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,996. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $301.76 and a 52-week high of $462.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $504.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $466.67.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.