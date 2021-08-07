Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to announce $52.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $56.90 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full year sales of $287.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $285.10 million to $289.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $410.57 million, with estimates ranging from $407.10 million to $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Telos.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 698.00. Telos has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $1,326,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $397,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,058 shares of company stock valued at $19,436,580. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Telos by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Telos by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

