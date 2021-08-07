Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $465.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $440.00 to $465.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.00.

NASDAQ COST opened at $439.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.60. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $443.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,085,585. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,593 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 18,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,583 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

