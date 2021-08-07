Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.730-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.230-$5.730 EPS.

THC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.84 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.60.

NYSE:THC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.74. The stock had a trading volume of 641,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,335. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.64. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $2,221,382. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

