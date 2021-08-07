Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.730-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.230-$5.730 EPS.
THC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.84 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.60.
NYSE:THC traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.74. The stock had a trading volume of 641,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,335. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.64. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,987.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $2,221,382. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
