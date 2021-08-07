Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Announces Earnings Results

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Tenneco updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE TEN traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 516,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.57. Tenneco has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $22.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

