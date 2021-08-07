Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Announces Earnings Results

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 50.55% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. Tenneco updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
NYSE TEN traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 516,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.57. Tenneco has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $22.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86.
In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Tenneco Company Profile
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
Read More: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.