Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TX. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the second quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth $202,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TX stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. Ternium has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Ternium will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

