Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Terreno Realty in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRNO. Berenberg Bank lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $68.19 on Friday. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $52.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

