Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $30.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

