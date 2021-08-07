Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terumo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terumo’s FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terumo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS TRUMY opened at $40.96 on Thursday. Terumo has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.74.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, drug-eluting stents, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, flow diverters, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

