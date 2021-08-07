Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.690-$3.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.000 EPS.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $136.08 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $85.91 and a 1 year high of $144.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.00.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $1,014,782.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

