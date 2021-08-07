Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $192.96 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $132.47 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

