Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Textainer Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 10.69%.

NYSE TGH traded up $2.63 on Friday, reaching $35.34. 833,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,260. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Several analysts recently commented on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

