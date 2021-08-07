The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,288 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $53.52.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

