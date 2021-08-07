The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Cato were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Cato by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in The Cato by 12.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Cato in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in The Cato in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in The Cato by 28.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Cato from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CATO opened at $16.79 on Friday. The Cato Co. has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.35 million, a P/E ratio of 104.94 and a beta of 0.95.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The Cato had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

