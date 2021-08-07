The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. The Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHEF. BTIG Research upped their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

In other news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHEF. Perry Creek Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 429.5% in the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 277,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after purchasing an additional 225,100 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Finally, Six Columns Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,244,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $29.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

