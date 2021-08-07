The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Position Trimmed by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,925 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 844.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock opened at $56.64 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $46.97 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

