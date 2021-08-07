The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.510-$2.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.The GEO Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.51-2.57 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE GEO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. 2,378,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,953,665. The GEO Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $936.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

