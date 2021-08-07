The Glimpse Group, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on August 10th (NASDAQ:VRAR)

The Glimpse Group’s (NASDAQ:VRAR) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, August 10th. The Glimpse Group had issued 1,750,000 shares in its public offering on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $12,250,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
VRAR stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The Glimpse Group has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $18.45.
The Glimpse Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for The Glimpse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Glimpse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.