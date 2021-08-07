The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $105.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $115.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $115.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,716 shares of company stock worth $16,672,213 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $48,439,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

