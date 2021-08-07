The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $105.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.33.
Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $115.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $115.60.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $3,157,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,716 shares of company stock worth $16,672,213 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $48,439,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Edwards Lifesciences
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.