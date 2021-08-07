The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Price Target to $4.50

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of Quotient stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,118. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78. Quotient has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $370.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.32.

Get Quotient alerts:

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Quotient had a negative net margin of 250.05% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.