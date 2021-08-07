The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $77.48.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



