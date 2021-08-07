The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Price Target to $13.00

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. reduced their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of CVI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.88. 553,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,845. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

